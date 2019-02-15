2019 NHL Trade Deadline: Rumors and updates

Artemi Panarin of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Danny DeKeyser of the Detroit Red Wings chase after the puck during the second period on March 9, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The NHL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, and it's expected to be a busy one.

The 2019 NHL Trade Deadline is Monday, Feb. 25.

The final cutoff time for trades to be made is 3 p.m.

ClickOnDetroit will of course be tracking anything that the Detroit Red Wings do as well as the big trades throughout the league.

The Red Wings are rumored to be shopping around goalie Jimmy Howard and forward Gustav Nyquist. It's believed Detroit is asking for very high draft picks -- 1st-rounders -- for both.

Top sellers

Other sellers right now include the New York Rangers, who could be shipping out forward Mats Zuccarello or forward Kevin Hayes. The Edmonton Oilers might be looking to boost their forward group, too, by trading away goalie Cam Talbot.

The Ottawa Senators might be trading two forward talents in Matt Duchene and Mark Stone while the Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be moving Russian forward Ilya Kovalchuk.

Meanwhile, it's unclear what the Columbus Blue Jackets will be doing with forward Artemi Panarin and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

It could be a very interesting end to the month.

Follow all NHL trade rumors and updates right here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.