Baseball Hall of Fame again snubs former Detroit Tigers great Lou Whitaker

DETROIT – Two new people are joining the Baseball Hall of Fame but it’s not Lou Whitaker, and Detroit Tigers fans are not happy about that fact.

“I thought he would be in. I almost guaranteed it,” Chris Brown said.

Brown hosts the podcast Sports Radio Detroit.

Whitaker was the Rookie of the Year in 1978. He has five All-Star berths and three Gold Gloves. He only received six of the 12 votes needed from the Modern Era Baseball Committee to be elected into the Hall of Fame.

Whitaker and Alan Trammell are considered the most accomplished double play duo in Major League Baseball history. They turned 1,918 double plays together.

Trammell was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, but fans wonder if Whitaker will ever join him.

Union leader Marvin Miller and former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons were elected to the Hall of Fame this year.