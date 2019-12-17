Detroit Lions: GM Bob Quinn, coach Matt Patricia will return in 2020

DETROIT – Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia are sticking around for the 2020 Detroit Lions season.

The team announced the news Tuesday to a select group of media members who cover the Lions regularly, according to DetroitLions.com.

Franchise Owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford, her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp and team President Rod Wood spoke about the decision and other plans on a background basis.

“We expect to be a playoff contender,” Mrs. Ford said. “That means playing meaningful games in December.”

The Lions were 6-10 in 2018 and are currently 3-10-1 with two games left.

More from DetroitLions.com:

Sheila Ford Hamp said the decision to bring Quinn and Patricia back was not an easy one to make. There has been rampant speculation in recent weeks about Patricia’s job security, and also about Quinn’s to a lesser extent.

Among other things made clear in the meeting with the Fords and Wood were an acknowledgement of the negative impact roster-wide injuries have made on the team, the inability to hold leads and the expectation that Patricia will make changes in his staff of assistants.

It also was clear that although the decision was made this time to bring both Quinn and Patricia back, they will be evaluated separately in the future.

There was also an acknowledgement that the won-loss record speaks for itself and is not nearly what was expected or wanted.