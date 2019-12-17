Detroit Lions place QB Matt Stafford on injured reserve, officially ending his season

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, officially ending his season.

Stafford played in the team’s first eight games this season, bringing his streak of consecutive games played up to 136. That streak ended against the Chicago Bears, when he was held out due to a back injury.

The 11-year veteran was holding out hope of a return in 2019, but that’s now been ruled out.

Stafford finishes the season with 2,499 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed 64.3% of his passes for an average of 8.6 yards per attempt.

Backup Jeff Driskel also suffered an injury after taking over for Stafford against the Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins. Rookie David Blough has started the last three games for Detroit.

The Lions are 0-6 since Stafford’s injury and have lost seven straight games. The team is 1-10 since beginning the year 2-0-1.