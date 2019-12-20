Detroit Tigers sign starting pitcher Zack Godley to minor league deal

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced Friday that they have signed starting pitcher Zack Godley to a minor league deal.

Godley will also receive an invitation to major league spring training, the team said.

Godley will turn 30 in April and has been in the big leagues for five seasons.

Last year was ugly for the right-hander, as he allowed 61 earned runs in 92 innings with a low strikeout rate and high home run and walk rates.

It was the second rough season in a row for Godley, who posted a 4.74 ERA, a 1.447 WHIP and a 4.1 BB/9 in 2018.

The Tigers are taking a chance on Godley in hopes he can recapture his success from 2017. Godley struck out 165 batters in 155 innings that year with a 3.37 ERA, 3.41 FIP, 1.142 WHIP and low home run and walk rates.

He was actually much better than his numbers suggested in 2018, with a 3.82 FIP and a 9.3 K/9.

Godley was granted free agency by the Toronto Blue Jays in September after being selected off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. He wasn’t scheduled to become a free agent until 2023.

Godley was a 4.2 WAR player two years ago, and there’s very little risk in signing him to a minor league deal. At best, he could find some version of his old self and join the MLB rotation. At worst, he struggles for the Toledo Mud Hens and nobody remembers.