Detroit Red Wings fans sing the Canadian national anthem when mic goes out

NHL shares video on Twitter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Red Wings Logo. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Red Wings fans sang the Canadian national anthem as loudly as they could when the mic went out at a game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The National Hockey League shared a video of the fans singing on their official Twitter account. You can watch that below:

