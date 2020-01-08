Detroit Red Wings fans sing the Canadian national anthem when mic goes out
NHL shares video on Twitter
DETROIT – Red Wings fans sang the Canadian national anthem as loudly as they could when the mic went out at a game against the Montreal Canadiens.
The National Hockey League shared a video of the fans singing on their official Twitter account. You can watch that below:
The mic went out, but the @DetroitRedWings crowd sang the Canadian national anthem as loud as they could.— NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2020
Absolute class act here. (🎥: @m_bultman) pic.twitter.com/v76oHqae2L
