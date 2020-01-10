NFL Mock Draft 2020: 3 targets for Detroit Lions in first round

DETROIT – The NFL season isn’t over yet, but for Lions fans, the only thing that matters is April’s NFL Draft.

This year, the Lions pick No. 3, the highest they have picked since 2010, when they drafted Ndamukong Suh second overall.

A full mock draft at this point would be silly, so the best we can do is look at a few prospects that the Lions will do their homework on leading up to the Draft.

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Right now, this is the most probable Lions pick. The clear cut best Defensive Back in the nation, Okudah has the size, 6’1”, 200 lbs., and the skill set to be a true shut down corner in the NFL. Amazing in man coverage, Okudah uses his long arms to stay in position when defending even the quickest receivers. Don’t let his 3 career Interceptions fool you, Okudah has ball skills, he just goes through spells in games where opposing Quarterbacks don’t bother throwing his way.

One last thing on Okudah, if the Lions do draft him, they are getting a very impressive young man that has been through a lot in his short career, is recent article for The Players Tribune is worth a read, even if you are a Wolverines fan.

NFL Comparison – Richard Sherman

A.J. Epenesa, Edge Rusher, Iowa

Let’s quickly get this out of the way, Chase Young is better than Epenesa, and its not even close. Young is a generational talent that can do it all and make an impact on every play. The only reason we are discussing Epenesa is because Young will be drafted ahead of the Lions. I simply can’t imagine a scenario where Washington doesn’t take Young at #2.

Epenesa wouldn’t be the worst consolation prize for the Lions, big and powerful, Epenesa isn’t your prototypical edge rusher that uses speed and athleticism to get to the Quarterback. Instead, Epenesa runs through blockers, destroying pockets, forcing opposing Quarterbacks to miss their marks.

NFL Comparison – Cameron Jordan

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The top interior lineman in the draft, Brown possesses every trait to become an elite player.

When you watch him play, at times it feels like he gets off the ball faster than the Offensive Line. He stays low throughout contact and can collapse the pocket. Treats every play the same and never takes a down off.

NFL Comparison – Richard Seymour