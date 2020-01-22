University of Detroit-Mercy to retire Earl Cureton’s basketball jersey

DETROIT – Earl Cureton played basketball for the University of Detroit-Mercy when it was just the “University of Detroit” in the late 1970s.

He then enjoyed a long NBA career, including several years playing for his hometown Detroit Pistons in the 1980s. He won two NBA Championships -- one with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1982-83 and another with the Houston Rockets in 1993-94.

He sat down with Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy to talk about the jersey retirement honor and his time at the university. He also had some comments on the current Pistons team.

Watch the interview above.