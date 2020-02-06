Report: Pistons trading Andre Drummond to Cleveland Cavaliers

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons are reportedly trading center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland is finalizing a trade for Detroit's Andre Drummond, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

ESPN Woj’s reported the trade first. Kevin O’Connor reports the Pistons will receive Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round draft pick. Knight was originally drafted by the Pistons back in 2011.

Woj reports the second-round pick is for 2023.

Pistons will receive Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick form the Cavaliers for Andre Drummond, per sources. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2020

Drummond, 26, was drafted by the Pistons in 2012. He played 591 in Detroit, averaging 14.4 points and 14 rebounds per game in his career. This season, he was averaging 17.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game.

Drummond was expected to opt out of his deal and become a free agent at the end of this season.

With this trade, the Pistons will need to waive or trade another player to create a roster spot.