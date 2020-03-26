Remember sports? 23 years ago, ‘Brawl in Hockeytown’ at Joe Louis Arena

DETROIT – Take a moment away from coronavirus craziness to remember one of the most memorable sports moments in Detroit history.

On March 26, 1997, the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche dropped many, many gloves, and set one of the best rivalries in sports ablaze.

Hockey, along with every other sport, is cancelled right now as the world deals with a pandemic. But for a moment, let’s relive this iconic Joe Louis moment: