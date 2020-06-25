Nikola Jokic, Buddy Hield among NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – As a part of the NBA’s plan to get the season started this summer at Walt Disney World In Orlando, Fla., players are required to complete coronavirus (COVID-19) testing before they are allowed to participate in training camp.
As testing rolls out, positives are beginning to show up with some big name players in the mix.
The list includes:
- Nikola Jokic -- Denver Nuggets (reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski), the All-Star averages 20 points a game for the squad and was spotted out with world tennis star Novak Djokovic who also tested positive for the virus.
- Buddy Hield - Sacramento Kings (reported by The Athletics’ Shams Charania), the shooting guard averaged 19 points and four rebounds this season.
- Malcom Brogdon -- Indiana Pacers (team announced), Brogdon averaged 16 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds this season.
- Derrick Jones Jr. -- Miami Heat (reported by the Sun Sentinel), the NBA slam dunk champion was averaging a career high 8 points per game.
- Jabari Parker -- Sacramento Kings (team announced), Parker only appeared in one game with the Kings. He was traded to Sacramento in February by Atlanta, averaging 15 points and five rebounds per game in 32 games with the Hawks this season.
- 2 Players Unnamed - Phoenix Suns (reported by the Arizona Republic)
- Alex Len -- Sacramento Kings (reported via his Instagram story), Len was apart of the trade involving the Hawks and Kings, and has averaged six points, seven rebounds and a block per game in nine games with Sacramento.
As cases grow in the state of Florida and positive tests continues to show up within the NBA, fans are wondering if it is worth the trouble with “cancel the season” trending on Twitter.
The NBA season is set to fully resume on July 31.