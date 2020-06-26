2020 NHL Draft Lottery phase 1: Follow updates here

The 2020 NHL Draft Lottery will be held in phases starting with the “First Phase” on Friday, June 26.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 26

Where: NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio

TV: NBCSN, NHL Network (U.S.), Sportsnet and TVA (Canada).

Although it’s unclear if the NHL playoffs actually will proceed amid the pandemic, the plan remains to have the playoffs in late July. What we know for sure is the draft lottery will have to start before the playoffs -- specifically prior to the qualifiers of the 24-team tournament.

How the draft lottery will go

It will consist of three drawings and include the seven teams whose season ended and eight placeholder positions.

The lottery odds for the seven non-qualifying teams were determined by their points percentage during the 2019-20 regular season. The eight potential losing teams from the qualifiers will be represented in the First Phase of the draft lottery as unassigned picks.

The first drawing of the First Phase will set the team selecting No. 1 in the draft, the second drawing will set the team selecting No. 2, and the third drawing will set the team selecting No. 3. If a team not in the bottom seven wins any of the first three drawings, a Second Phase will be conducted among the eight teams eliminated in the qualifiers. That would take place between the end of the qualifiers and the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The NHL says if each of the three First Phase drawings is won by a bottom-seven team, the Second Phase will not be necessary. The remaining four teams from the bottom seven will be assigned picks No. 4-7 in inverse order of their regular-season points percentage, and picks No. 8-15 will be assigned to the teams that are eliminated from the qualifier in inverse order of their points percentage.

Here are the first lottery drawing odds:

Detroit Red Wings (.275) -- 18.5 percent chance for No. 1 pick

Ottawa Senators (.437) -- 13.5 percent

Ottawa Senators (from San Jose Sharks, .450) -- 11.5 percent

Los Angeles Kings (.457) -- 9.5 percent

Anaheim Ducks (.472) -- 8.5 percent

New Jersey Devils (.493) -- 7.5 percent

Buffalo Sabres (.493) -- 6.5 percent

Qualifier Team A -- 6.0 percent

Qualifier Team B -- 5.0 percent

Qualifier Team C -- 3.5 percent

Qualifier Team D -- 3.0 percent

Qualifier Team E -- 2.5 percent

Qualifier Team F -- 2.0 percent

Qualifier Team G -- 1.5 percent

Qualifier Team H -- 1.0 percent

Top prospects

Winger Alexis Lafreniere, out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), is expected to go first overall. Here’s his EliteProspects page.

Forward Tim Stützle, out of Germany, also is expected to be selected in the top three. The Red Wings selected D Moritz Seider out of Germany at 6th overall last year. Stützle and Seider are friends.

Follow updates from the First Phase lottery drawing here: