Here’s how ace Matt Boyd, top prospect Casey Mize performed in Detroit Tigers’ intrasquad game

DETROIT – Ace Matt Boyd squared off against elite prospect Casey Mize on Thursday at Comerica Park as the Detroit Tigers held their second intrasquad game.

Derek Hill stole the show Wednesday in the first scrimmage, making a ridiculous running, over-the-shoulder catch on a Jeimer Candelario line drive. It ended with him snaring the ball barehanded after it popped out of his glove.

We haven't even played a game yet, but we already have the catch of the year. pic.twitter.com/pcwNqRf07L — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2020

Pitching was the story of the second game, as the team’s best MLB arm took the mound against MLB’s No. 7 overall prospect.

Here’s the lineup Boyd faced:

JaCoby Jones, CF Harold Castro, 2B Cameron Maybin, RF Christin Stewart, LF Dawel Lugo, 3B Jordy Mercer, 1B Frank Schwindel, DH Grayson Greiner, C Willi Castro, SS

Here’s the lineup Mize faced:

Niko Goodrum, SS Jonathan Schoop, 2B Miguel Cabrera, DH C.J. Cron, 1B Jeimer Candelario, 3B Austin Romine, C Jorge Bonifacio, RF Brandon Dixon, LF Travis Demeritte, RF

Matt Boyd’s performance

Boyd didn’t look overly sharp in the top of the first inning. Jones flew out to deep left field before Harold Castro rocketed a single into right field.

Castro moved to second base when Maybin grounded out weakly to the right side of the mound. Then Stewart brought in the run with a hard-hit single down the right field line.

Lugo reached on an error committed by Goodrum before a Mercer grounder to third base ended the inning.

Boyd looked much sharper in his second inning of work, retiring Schwindel and Greiner before a two-out single from Willi Castro. He stranded the runner by getting Jones to ground out.

Boyd allowed just one run on three hits in two innings.

Jones flies out to deep left field:

Harold Castro singles to right field:

Maybin grounds out to the mound:

Stewart RBI single to right field:

Lugo reaches on Goodrum’s error at shortstop:

Boyd retires Mercer to end inning:

Casey Mize’s performance

It’s hard to imagine a more impressive first inning for Mize, as he ran through three of the team’s best hitters on eight pitches.

Goodrum struck out on three pitches, including a swinging third strike. Schoop hit a liner to right field and got robbed on a nice sliding catch by Maybin.

Then, Mize whiffed Cabrera on three pitches -- a foul ball and two swings and misses.

He finished the bottom of the first on eight pitches -- either seven or eight of them strikes, depending on the first pitch to Schoop. He also induced three swings and misses.

Mize retired Cron on a four-pitch weak fly ball to left field to start the second. He got Candelario to ground out to second base on two pitches. Romine hit a little tapper out in front of home plate that Greiner picked up and tossed to Mercer for the out.

Since he got through six batters on just 16 pitches, the Tigers had Mize face Bonifacio to get some extra work.

Bonifacio saw seven pitches and appeared to strike out looking after hitting a pair of foul balls and taking a close pitch.

Mize finished the game with 23 pitches and three strikeouts in two perfect innings, spanning seven outs.

Mize strikes out Goodrum on three pitches:

Maybin robs Schoop with sliding catch:

Mize strikes out Cabrera on three pitches:

Cron flies out to left field:

Candelario grounds out to second base:

Mize retires Romine on a weak tapper and Bonifacio on a seven-pitch strikeout: