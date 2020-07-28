NBA: Last day of scrimmages before regular season begins July 30

There are six games for the NBA’s last day of scrimmages before the regular season begins July 30.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat, 2 p.m. EST

Coming off a lost from the Houston Rockets on Sunday, the Grizzles are looking to make a comeback against the young Miami Heat squad. Dillion Brooks and company will have to put up a fight against Tyler Herro and the Heat to capture a win. The Heat however are coming off a loss as well to the Utah Jazz.

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns, 3 p.m. EST

The Raptors recently defeated the Portland Trail Blazers while the Suns are coming off a loss to a talented Boston Celtics team. Last years champions, will be going against some of the young rising stars of the Suns.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers, 4 p.m. EST

The Pacers are coming off a win against the Dallas Mavericks while the Spurs recently lost to the Brooklyn Nets. The Spurs bring experience to this game with players like Demar Derozan against a younger Pacer team that is returning All-Star Victor Oladipo.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 6 p.m. EST

Coming off a win against the Philadelphia 76ers, the young but talented Thunder squad is looking to take on a talented Trail Blazers team who recently lost to last years champions. The talent is evident on both sides with the Thunder having veteran guard Chris Paul and rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Trail Blazers have talent with guard CJ McCollum and center Meyers Leonard.

Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. EST

After defeating the Suns, the Celtics are looking for a win against the Rockets who also captured a dub recently. The Celtics bring a young core in Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, while the Rockets bring star power in James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8:30 p.m. EST

Both teams are coming off losses with the Mavericks dropping a game to the Indiana Pacers and the 76ers falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both teams have rising stars in Luka Donic for the Mavericks and Ben Simmons for the 76ers.