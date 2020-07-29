87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Sports

WNBA: 4 more games to set up action for Wednesday

Games set to begin at 7 p.m. EST

Imanni Wright, Web Producer

Tags: WNBA, Phoenix Mercury, Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, Dallas Wings, Sabrina Ionescu, Diana Taurasi, Erica Wheeler
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 26: Kayla McBride of the Las Vegas Aces competes during the 3-Point Contest of the WNBA All-Star Friday Night at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McBride lost 23-22 to Shekinna Stricklen of the Connecticut Sun in the final round. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 26: Kayla McBride of the Las Vegas Aces competes during the 3-Point Contest of the WNBA All-Star Friday Night at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McBride lost 23-22 to Shekinna Stricklen of the Connecticut Sun in the final round. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The WNBA action continues this week with four games of action for Wednesday.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. EST

Both teams are looking to bounce back and secure a win after dropping their season openers. The Phoenix Mercury will look to their newly formed Big 3 which is Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, who all average double figures, to try and get a win from the young Fever team. For the Indiana Fever, they will look to 2019 WNBA All-Star MVP Erica Wheeler and Kelsey Mitchell who averages 25 points per game.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. EST

The Liberty and the Wings are looking for their first wins of the season which both of these young teams will have to fight for. New York is looking too 2020 No. 1 draft pick Sabrina Ionescu and new team member Layshia Claredon who leads the way in scoring with 20 points per game. For Dallas they will depend on Allisha Gray who averages 19 points per game and their top 5 draft pick Satou Sabally.

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. EST

The Dream are looking to keep their win streak against the Aces who dropped their season opener. This game will be an interesting one as All-Star Angel McCoughtry will be playing against her former franchise, the Atlanta Dream in her Aces uniform. The Dream will need their star power from Monique Billings who leads the team in scoring with 30 points per game. The Aces have a triple threat in McCoughtry, Dearica Hamby and A’ja Wilson but they will need to play well to secure their first win of the season.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: