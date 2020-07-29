WNBA: 4 more games to set up action for Wednesday

The WNBA action continues this week with four games of action for Wednesday.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. EST

Both teams are looking to bounce back and secure a win after dropping their season openers. The Phoenix Mercury will look to their newly formed Big 3 which is Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, who all average double figures, to try and get a win from the young Fever team. For the Indiana Fever, they will look to 2019 WNBA All-Star MVP Erica Wheeler and Kelsey Mitchell who averages 25 points per game.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. EST

The Liberty and the Wings are looking for their first wins of the season which both of these young teams will have to fight for. New York is looking too 2020 No. 1 draft pick Sabrina Ionescu and new team member Layshia Claredon who leads the way in scoring with 20 points per game. For Dallas they will depend on Allisha Gray who averages 19 points per game and their top 5 draft pick Satou Sabally.

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. EST

The Dream are looking to keep their win streak against the Aces who dropped their season opener. This game will be an interesting one as All-Star Angel McCoughtry will be playing against her former franchise, the Atlanta Dream in her Aces uniform. The Dream will need their star power from Monique Billings who leads the team in scoring with 30 points per game. The Aces have a triple threat in McCoughtry, Dearica Hamby and A’ja Wilson but they will need to play well to secure their first win of the season.