72ºF

Sports

Detroit Lions say QB Matthew Stafford had false-positive COVID-19 test; returns to active roster

Stafford was placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Detroit, Lions, Detroit Lions, Sports, Football, NFL, National Football League, Matthew Stafford, Stafford, Reserve/COVID-19 List, NFL COVID-19, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Event Changes, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus Crisis, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Outbreak
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions say quarterback Matthew Stafford has been removed from the COVID-IR list and back to the active roster following a false-positive test.

The Detroit Lions released this statement on Tuesday:

“As a result of a False-Positive test result, he was forced due to NFL/NFLPA protocols to sit out until he received two negative tests. His testing sequence for the Pre-Entry period was: negative, negative, False-Positive. The next three tests were all negative. 

To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a False-Positive. Also, all of Matthew’s family have been tested and everyone is negative.”

Stafford was placed on the COVID-IR list last week. Sports Illustrated reported that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: