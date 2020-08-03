Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford reportedly tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list because he tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

NFL players can be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 without testing positive if they have had close contact with someone who is sick. But according to SI, that’s not the case with the Lions’ star quarterback.

Stafford received a test Friday, when he was asymptomatic, meaning he passed tests on Tuesday and Wednesday, SI said.

A positive result from Friday’s test landed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to SI.

Stafford now has to go through the intake process of being cleared and rejoining the team.

Kenny Golladay, T.J. Hockenson, Justin Coleman, Isaac Nauta, Amani Oruwariye, Jalen Elliott and Arryn Siposs are also on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Detroit.