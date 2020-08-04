WNBA: Previewing all three Tuesday night games

Three WNBA games are scheduled for Tuesday, with most teams going into their third or fourth games of the season.

Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky -- 6 p.m. ET

The Sky (3-1) got a huge 88-86 victory over the defending WNBA champion Washington Mystics on Saturday. Courtney Vandersloot, Cheyenne Parker, Gabby Williams and Diamond DeShields will be relied upon to get Chicago a win against a young Wings team.

Dallas, whic sits at 2-2, lost its last game to Las Vegas, 79-70. The Wings are going to need big numbers from Arike Ogunbowale and rookie Satou Sabally. The game will be aired on Fox Sports Southwest.

Phoenix Sun vs. Atlanta Dream -- 7 p.m. ET

The Mercury aim for a third consecutive victory after Sunday’s 96-67 win over the New York Liberty. Bria Hartley and Diana Taurasi will be needed for that third win.

The Dream is sitting at 2-2 after a recent loss to the Indiana Fever, 93-77. Atlanta will need Courtney Williams and Monique Billings to preform well to take down the star-studded Sun squad. The game will be aired on ESPN2.

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm -- 9 p.m. ET

Connecticut, sitting at 0-4, is now in danger of opening with five straight losses for the first time in franchise history. Star player DeWanna Bonner has stepped up to fill in the necessary scoring gaps, but one player is not enough. The Sun will need its young talent to step up to secure a win against a tough Storm team.

Seattle (3-1) recently defeated the Los Angeles Sparks. In order to get a win against the Sun, the Storm will need Breanna Stewart, Jewel Lloyd and others to step up, given that veteran Sue Bird is out due to a bone bruise. The game will be aired on ESPN2.