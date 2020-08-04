72ºF

Sports

WNBA: Previewing all three Tuesday night games

Games begin at 6 p.m. ET

Imanni Wright, Web Producer

Tags: WNBA, Connecticut Sun, Seattle Storm, Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky, Phoenix Sun, Atlanta Dream, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Dewanna Bonner
In this Aug. 28, 2018, photo, Seattle Storm head coach Dan Hughes, center, directs his team during a timeout against the Phoenix Mercury in a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal in Seattle. Hughes announced in June 2020 that he wont coach after he was determined to be at higher risk for severe illness if he contracted the coronavirus. The 65-year-old coach missed nine games in 2019 after having a cancerous tumor in his appendix. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
In this Aug. 28, 2018, photo, Seattle Storm head coach Dan Hughes, center, directs his team during a timeout against the Phoenix Mercury in a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal in Seattle. Hughes announced in June 2020 that he wont coach after he was determined to be at higher risk for severe illness if he contracted the coronavirus. The 65-year-old coach missed nine games in 2019 after having a cancerous tumor in his appendix. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Three WNBA games are scheduled for Tuesday, with most teams going into their third or fourth games of the season.

Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky -- 6 p.m. ET

The Sky (3-1) got a huge 88-86 victory over the defending WNBA champion Washington Mystics on Saturday. Courtney Vandersloot, Cheyenne Parker, Gabby Williams and Diamond DeShields will be relied upon to get Chicago a win against a young Wings team.

Dallas, whic sits at 2-2, lost its last game to Las Vegas, 79-70. The Wings are going to need big numbers from Arike Ogunbowale and rookie Satou Sabally. The game will be aired on Fox Sports Southwest.

Phoenix Sun vs. Atlanta Dream -- 7 p.m. ET

The Mercury aim for a third consecutive victory after Sunday’s 96-67 win over the New York Liberty. Bria Hartley and Diana Taurasi will be needed for that third win.

The Dream is sitting at 2-2 after a recent loss to the Indiana Fever, 93-77. Atlanta will need Courtney Williams and Monique Billings to preform well to take down the star-studded Sun squad. The game will be aired on ESPN2.

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm -- 9 p.m. ET

Connecticut, sitting at 0-4, is now in danger of opening with five straight losses for the first time in franchise history. Star player DeWanna Bonner has stepped up to fill in the necessary scoring gaps, but one player is not enough. The Sun will need its young talent to step up to secure a win against a tough Storm team.

Seattle (3-1) recently defeated the Los Angeles Sparks. In order to get a win against the Sun, the Storm will need Breanna Stewart, Jewel Lloyd and others to step up, given that veteran Sue Bird is out due to a bone bruise. The game will be aired on ESPN2.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: