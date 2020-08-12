MLS makes history with first female referee to work a final game

In Tuesday’s MLS is Back Tournament Final matchup between the Portland Timbers and Orlando City SC assistant referee Kathryn Nesbitt made history as the first female official to work the final of a MLS competition.

Nesbitt becomes the first woman to officiate an MLS final, after serving as the reserve assistant referee for the 2018 MLS Cup Final.

She has also worked as an assistant referee and AVAR throughout the MLS is Back Tournament, with this assignment taking her game tally for the competition into double figures.

Not only is she a soccer referee but she also has a PhD. in Philosophy and Chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh. She has been a soccer referee since 2002.