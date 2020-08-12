82ºF

MLS makes history with first female referee to work a final game

Kathryn Nesbitt was an assistant referee on Tuesday

Imanni Wright, Web Producer

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, official Kathryn Nesbitt watches during the first half of an MLS soccer match between the New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC in Harrison, N.J. When the Portland Timbers play Orlando City in the MLS is Back tournament championship on Tuesday night, Aug. 11, assistant referee Nesbitt will become the first woman to work a Major League Soccer title game. Nesbitt and Felisha Mariscal are the only two women among more than 40 officials that have been sequestered — just like the teams — in Florida for the monthlong tournament. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
In Tuesday’s MLS is Back Tournament Final matchup between the Portland Timbers and Orlando City SC assistant referee Kathryn Nesbitt made history as the first female official to work the final of a MLS competition.

Nesbitt becomes the first woman to officiate an MLS final, after serving as the reserve assistant referee for the 2018 MLS Cup Final.

She has also worked as an assistant referee and AVAR throughout the MLS is Back Tournament, with this assignment taking her game tally for the competition into double figures.

Not only is she a soccer referee but she also has a PhD. in Philosophy and Chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh. She has been a soccer referee since 2002.

