WNBA renews partnership with Twitter for live game streams

The WNBA and Twitter recently announced the schedule of 10 live regular season WNBA games, which will be streamed on Twitter during the 2020 season.

To bring fans closer to live game action, the WNBA will stream a unique broadcast on Twitter hosted by alternative commentators.

Some of the commentator include basketball analysts LaChina Robinson and Rose Gold-Onwude.

“Twitter continues to be an integral part of the WNBA’s media landscape and providing innovation on their platform during this unique season will elevate fan engagement to a whole new level,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert according to a league press release.

This year’s schedule includes some power packed games like the Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun.

In addition to live games, Twitter will also run WNBA highlights and features throughout the season.

“WNBA fans on Twitter are passionate about their hoops – and these hyper-engaged fans continue to fuel an increased popularity of the league,” said TJ Adeshola who is the Head of Sports Partnerships at Twitter, according to a league press release.

The conversation around WNBA players, teams and their fans is happening on Twitter and is helping the leagues visibility.