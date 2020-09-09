Here’s how to watch Detroit Tigers vs. Milwaukee Brewers live today: Only on YouTube

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers are playing at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, and the only way to watch the game live is on YouTube.

Major League Baseball has scheduled several games to be broadcast exclusively on its YouTube channel this season, and that’s the case for this afternoon’s Brewers-Tigers series finale.

The game isn’t available on any of the normal TV stations, and the MLB.com stream will take viewers directly to the YouTube stream.

Fans can still listen to the game on the radio, as usual.

Matt Boyd is scheduled to start for the Tigers against Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes.

Other than the MLB debut of Daz Cameron, who was called up to replace Christin Stewart and will bat seventh while playing right field, the Tigers have their normal lineup Wednesday. Backup catcher Grayson Greiner is playing for Austin Romine, per usual during a day game after a night game.

Detroit begins the day one game behind the New York Yankees for the final AL wild card spot. The Yankees are scheduled to play the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, with rookie Deivi Garcia squaring off against Toronto’s Tanner Roark.

The Baltimore Orioles, who sit a half-game ahead of the Tigers in the current standings, play the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday. Jorge Lopez will start for the Orioles against former Tiger Rick Porcello.