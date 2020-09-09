Detroit Tigers call up outfield prospect Daz Cameron after demoting Christin Stewart

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have called up one of their top 10 prospects -- outfielder Daz Cameron -- to replace Christin Stewart on the active roster.

Cameron, a 23-year-old center fielder who was acquired in the 2017 Justin Verlander trade, is the team’s No. 7 prospect behind current starting third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Stewart was demoted to the team’s alternate training site in Toledo after going 0-2 with a walk in Tuesday night’s win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

This season has been a grind for Stewart, who needs to be a plus player at the plate to make up for defensive and base running limitations. He’s managed just 14 hits in 82 at-bats, with three home runs, three doubles, five walks and 27 strikeouts.

His .171/.233/.317 slash line simply wasn’t good enough to keep in the everyday lineup after the Tigers lost Cameron Maybin in a trade to the Chicago Cubs and JaCoby Jones to injury.

“We’re just trying to get him swinging," manager Ron Gardenhire said after the game. "He’s not swinging. He’s just not getting hits, and we all think this guy can hit, and so he’ll get plenty of at-bats down in Toledo right now.”

Cameron will make his MLB debut Wednesday, batting seventh and playing right field. Victor Reyes is in center field and Jorge Bonifcaio is in left. Cameron will now get a few weeks to show whether he’s ready to compete at the major league level.

The Tigers sit just one game behind the New York Yankees for the eighth and final American League wild card spot. If they hope to make a playoff push, they’ll do so on the back of a minor league system that’s touted as one of the best in baseball.

Willi Castro, Cameron and Paredes are currently everyday players. Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize are in the starting rotation. The Tigers are clearly trying to get a taste for the future as they play meaningful games into mid-September.