Here are the game times, TV channels, pitching matchups for entire MLB playoffs wild card round

Major League Baseball’s first-ever 16-team postseason begins Tuesday afternoon with the best-of-three wild card round.
This week will be a dream come true for baseball fans, with four games Tuesday, eight games Wednesday and at least four more games Thursday. These teams battled through a difficult and unusual 60-game schedule to get here, and it could all be over in two games.
Every single game matters more than ever this round. It doesn’t get much better than this.
Here’s a look at the full schedule of MLB Wild Card Series games, including game times, TV channels and pitching matchups.
NOTE: Some game times and probable pitchers haven’t been determined yet. This page will be updated as they are announced. All times Eastern.
Tuesday (Sept. 29)
Here are the matchups for Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins
- Details: Game 1 of American League Wild Card Series -- 2:08 p.m. on ABC
- Pitching matchup: Zack Greinke vs. Kenta Maeda
Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics
- Details: Game 1 of ALWS -- 3:08 p.m. on ESPN
- Pitching matchup: Lucas Giolito vs. Jesus Luzardo
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- Details: Game 1 of ALWS -- 5:07 p.m. on TBS
- Pitching matchup: Matt Shoemaker vs. Blake Snell
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians
- Details: Game 1 of ALWS -- 7:08 p.m. on ESPN
- Pitching matchup: Gerrit Cole vs. Shane Bieber
Wednesday (Sept. 30)
Here are the matchups for Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves
- Details: Game 1 of National League Wild Card Series -- 12:08 p.m. on ESPN
- Pitching matchup: Trevor Bauer vs. Max Fried
Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins
- Details: Game 2 of ALWS -- 1:08 p.m. on ESPN2
- Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Jose Berrios
Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs
- Details: Game 1 of NLWS -- 2:08 p.m. on ABC
- Pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD
Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics
- Details: Game 2 of ALWS -- 3:10 p.m. on ESPN
- Pitching matchup: Dallas Keuchel vs. Chris Bassitt
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- Details: Game 2 of ALWS -- 4:07 p.m. on TBS
- Pitching matchup: Hyun-Jin Ryu vs. Tyler Glasnow
St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres
- Details: Game 1 of NLWS -- 5:08 p.m. on ESPN2
- Pitching matchup: Kwang-Hyun Kim vs. TBD
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians
- Details: Game 2 of ALWS -- 7:08 p.m. on ESPN
- Pitching matchup: Masahiro Tanaka vs. Carlos Carrasco
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Details: Game 1 of NLWS -- 10:08 p.m. on ESPN
- Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Walker Buehler
Thursday (Oct. 1)
Here are the matchups and possible ALWS Game 3 rubber matches for Thursday, Oct. 1.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres
- Details: Game 2 of NLWS -- Game time TBD
- Pitching matchup: Adam Wainwright vs. TBD
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- Details: Game 3 of ALWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
- Pitching matchup: Taijuan Walker vs. Charlin Morton
Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins
- Details: Game 3 of ALWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
- Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Michael Pineda
Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves
- Details: Game 2 of NLWS -- Game time TBD
- Pitching matchup: Luis Castillo vs. TBD
Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics
- Details: Game 3 of ALWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
- Pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD
Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs
- Details: Game 2 of NLWS -- Game time TBD
- Pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians
- Details: Game 3 of ALWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
- Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Zach Plesac
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Details: Game 2 of NLWS -- Game time TBD
- Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Clayton Kershaw
Friday (Oct. 2)
Here are the possible NLWS Game 3 rubber matches for Friday, Oct. 2.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres
- Details: Game 3 of NLWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
- Pitching matchup: Jack Flaherty vs. TBD
Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves
- Details: Game 3 of NLWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
- Pitching matchup: Sonny Gray vs. TBD
Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs
- Details: Game 3 of NLWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
- Pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodogers
- Details: Game 3 of NLWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
- Pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD