Here are the game times, TV channels, pitching matchups for entire MLB playoffs wild card round

Published: September 29, 2020, 10:14 am Updated: September 29, 2020, 10:24 am

Major League Baseball’s first-ever 16-team postseason begins Tuesday afternoon with the best-of-three wild card round.

This week will be a dream come true for baseball fans, with four games Tuesday, eight games Wednesday and at least four more games Thursday. These teams battled through a difficult and unusual 60-game schedule to get here, and it could all be over in two games.

Every single game matters more than ever this round. It doesn’t get much better than this.

Here’s a look at the full schedule of MLB Wild Card Series games, including game times, TV channels and pitching matchups.

NOTE: Some game times and probable pitchers haven’t been determined yet. This page will be updated as they are announced. All times Eastern.

Tuesday (Sept. 29)

Here are the matchups for Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

Details : Game 1 of American League Wild Card Series -- 2:08 p.m. on ABC

Pitching matchup: Zack Greinke vs. Kenta Maeda

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

Details : Game 1 of ALWS -- 3:08 p.m. on ESPN

Pitching matchup: Lucas Giolito vs. Jesus Luzardo

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Details : Game 1 of ALWS -- 5:07 p.m. on TBS

Pitching matchup: Matt Shoemaker vs. Blake Snell

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians

Details : Game 1 of ALWS -- 7:08 p.m. on ESPN

Pitching matchup: Gerrit Cole vs. Shane Bieber





Wednesday (Sept. 30)

Here are the matchups for Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

Details : Game 1 of National League Wild Card Series -- 12:08 p.m. on ESPN

Pitching matchup: Trevor Bauer vs. Max Fried

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

Details : Game 2 of ALWS -- 1:08 p.m. on ESPN2

Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Jose Berrios

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

Details : Game 1 of NLWS -- 2:08 p.m. on ABC

Pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

Details : Game 2 of ALWS -- 3:10 p.m. on ESPN

Pitching matchup: Dallas Keuchel vs. Chris Bassitt

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Details : Game 2 of ALWS -- 4:07 p.m. on TBS

Pitching matchup: Hyun-Jin Ryu vs. Tyler Glasnow

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres

Details : Game 1 of NLWS -- 5:08 p.m. on ESPN2

Pitching matchup: Kwang-Hyun Kim vs. TBD

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians

Details : Game 2 of ALWS -- 7:08 p.m. on ESPN

Pitching matchup: Masahiro Tanaka vs. Carlos Carrasco

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Details : Game 1 of NLWS -- 10:08 p.m. on ESPN

Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Walker Buehler





Thursday (Oct. 1)

Here are the matchups and possible ALWS Game 3 rubber matches for Thursday, Oct. 1.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres

Details : Game 2 of NLWS -- Game time TBD

Pitching matchup: Adam Wainwright vs. TBD

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Details : Game 3 of ALWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD

Pitching matchup: Taijuan Walker vs. Charlin Morton

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

Details : Game 3 of ALWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD

Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Michael Pineda

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

Details : Game 2 of NLWS -- Game time TBD

Pitching matchup: Luis Castillo vs. TBD

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

Details : Game 3 of ALWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD

Pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

Details : Game 2 of NLWS -- Game time TBD

Pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians

Details : Game 3 of ALWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD

Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Zach Plesac

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Details : Game 2 of NLWS -- Game time TBD

Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Clayton Kershaw





Friday (Oct. 2)

Here are the possible NLWS Game 3 rubber matches for Friday, Oct. 2.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres

Details : Game 3 of NLWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD

Pitching matchup: Jack Flaherty vs. TBD

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

Details : Game 3 of NLWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD

Pitching matchup: Sonny Gray vs. TBD

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

Details : Game 3 of NLWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD

Pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodogers