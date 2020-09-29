56ºF

Here are the game times, TV channels, pitching matchups for entire MLB playoffs wild card round

MLB Wild Card Series begins Tuesday with American League

A view of Yankee Stadium as the New York Yankees played against the Texas Rangers in Game Five of the ALCS during the 2010 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 20, 2010 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (2010 Getty Images)

Major League Baseball’s first-ever 16-team postseason begins Tuesday afternoon with the best-of-three wild card round.

This week will be a dream come true for baseball fans, with four games Tuesday, eight games Wednesday and at least four more games Thursday. These teams battled through a difficult and unusual 60-game schedule to get here, and it could all be over in two games.

Every single game matters more than ever this round. It doesn’t get much better than this.

Here’s a look at the full schedule of MLB Wild Card Series games, including game times, TV channels and pitching matchups.

NOTE: Some game times and probable pitchers haven’t been determined yet. This page will be updated as they are announced. All times Eastern.

Tuesday (Sept. 29)

Here are the matchups for Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

  • Details: Game 1 of American League Wild Card Series -- 2:08 p.m. on ABC
  • Pitching matchup: Zack Greinke vs. Kenta Maeda

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

  • Details: Game 1 of ALWS -- 3:08 p.m. on ESPN
  • Pitching matchup: Lucas Giolito vs. Jesus Luzardo

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

  • Details: Game 1 of ALWS -- 5:07 p.m. on TBS
  • Pitching matchup: Matt Shoemaker vs. Blake Snell

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians

  • Details: Game 1 of ALWS -- 7:08 p.m. on ESPN
  • Pitching matchup: Gerrit Cole vs. Shane Bieber

Wednesday (Sept. 30)

Here are the matchups for Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

  • Details: Game 1 of National League Wild Card Series -- 12:08 p.m. on ESPN
  • Pitching matchup: Trevor Bauer vs. Max Fried

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

  • Details: Game 2 of ALWS -- 1:08 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Jose Berrios

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

  • Details: Game 1 of NLWS -- 2:08 p.m. on ABC
  • Pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

  • Details: Game 2 of ALWS -- 3:10 p.m. on ESPN
  • Pitching matchup: Dallas Keuchel vs. Chris Bassitt

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

  • Details: Game 2 of ALWS -- 4:07 p.m. on TBS
  • Pitching matchup: Hyun-Jin Ryu vs. Tyler Glasnow

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres

  • Details: Game 1 of NLWS -- 5:08 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Pitching matchup: Kwang-Hyun Kim vs. TBD

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians

  • Details: Game 2 of ALWS -- 7:08 p.m. on ESPN
  • Pitching matchup: Masahiro Tanaka vs. Carlos Carrasco

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Details: Game 1 of NLWS -- 10:08 p.m. on ESPN
  • Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Walker Buehler

Thursday (Oct. 1)

Here are the matchups and possible ALWS Game 3 rubber matches for Thursday, Oct. 1.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres

  • Details: Game 2 of NLWS -- Game time TBD
  • Pitching matchup: Adam Wainwright vs. TBD

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

  • Details: Game 3 of ALWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
  • Pitching matchup: Taijuan Walker vs. Charlin Morton

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

  • Details: Game 3 of ALWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
  • Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Michael Pineda

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

  • Details: Game 2 of NLWS -- Game time TBD
  • Pitching matchup: Luis Castillo vs. TBD

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

  • Details: Game 3 of ALWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
  • Pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

  • Details: Game 2 of NLWS -- Game time TBD
  • Pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians

  • Details: Game 3 of ALWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
  • Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Zach Plesac

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Details: Game 2 of NLWS -- Game time TBD
  • Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Clayton Kershaw

Friday (Oct. 2)

Here are the possible NLWS Game 3 rubber matches for Friday, Oct. 2.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres

  • Details: Game 3 of NLWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
  • Pitching matchup: Jack Flaherty vs. TBD

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

  • Details: Game 3 of NLWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
  • Pitching matchup: Sonny Gray vs. TBD

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

  • Details: Game 3 of NLWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
  • Pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodogers

  • Details: Game 3 of NLWS (if necessary) -- Game time TBD
  • Pitching matchup: TBD vs. TBD

