Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Denny McLain to auction off memorabilia

DETROIT – Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Denny McLain has countless stories to tell after his career, and a whole lot of memorabilia to go with them.

McLain spent eight seasons with the Tigers from 1963-1970. He racked up 1,150 strikeouts across 1,593 innings in 227 games for the Tigers, posting a 3.13 ERA and 1.112 WHIP.

He won back-to-back Cy Young awards in 1968 and 1969, played in three all-star games and was named the 1968 American League MVP.

Now, McLain has decided it’s time to let some of the memorabilia go in an estate sale.

Local 4 Photojournalist Alex Atwell got a chance to check out the items before they’re up for grabs.

You can watch his full story in the video posted above.