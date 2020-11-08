AP source: Seahawks sign Carroll to contract extension

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has signed a multiyear contract extension that will keep him tied with the team well past his 70th birthday, according a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Carroll is in his 15th NFL season as head coach and 11th in Seattle, where he’s led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances including the Super Bowl championship in the 2013 season.

Carroll’s previous contract ran through the end of the 2021 season after being extended in 2018. Carroll’s new deal is expected to go through the 2025 season and was agreed to earlier this season.

The 69-year-old has a career regular-season record of 139-91-1 and is 150-91-1 including playoffs. He ranks 22nd on the NFL list in wins in both categories, and is three shy of matching Steve Owen, who has 153 wins, including playoffs.

The extension comes as the NFC West-leading Seahawks are off to a 6-1 start, and lead the NFL in averaging 34.2 points per outing.

Carroll took over in Seattle in 2010 after Jim Mora lasted just one season and following a 5-11 finish. Carroll is the Seahawks longest-tenured and winningest coach with a 106-60-1 record. Seattle has finished with a winning record in each of the past eight seasons.

AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

