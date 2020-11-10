Steelers' Roethlisberger, 3 teammates go on COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) takes the hand off from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four more players on the COVID-19 list, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The move comes a day after tight end Vance McDonald went on the list after testing positive following a 24-19 win at Dallas that pushed the Steelers to 8-0. Running back Jaylen Samuels, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and linebacker Vince Williams joined Roethlisberger on the list Tuesday.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is either for players who have tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has.

All players who have been in close contact must quarantine for five days and are unable to visit the team’s practice facility but can participate virtually. They must pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week to have an opportunity to play Sunday when the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten says the club was notified of McDonald's positive test on Monday morning, hours after the Steelers beat the Cowboys. McDonald immediately self-quarantined and the Steelers remain in the NFL’s intensive protocol.

McDonald missed Friday’s practice with an “illness” according to the team’s injury report, but traveled to Dallas with the team and played 24 snaps total against the Cowboys, 20 on offense and four on special teams.

The team had been COVID-19 free during the first half of the season but have still been dealing with the virus. Their game at Tennessee originally scheduled for Oct. 4 was pushed to Oct. 25 because of an outbreak among the Titans. Hours after winning in Baltimore on Nov. 1, Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey tested positive, forcing the Steelers to spend last week in the league’s intensive protocol program.

The Steelers are 8-0 for the first time in the team's history.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL