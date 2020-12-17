30ºF

Reports: Lions to interview Thomas Dimitroff, Louis Riddick for GM job

Lions searching for new leadership

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 01: Thomas Dimitroff, general manager of the Atlanta Falcons, prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
DETROIT – The search for a new Detroit Lions general manager is heating up.

Earlier this week, the Lions announced the hiring of former Lions linebacker Chris Spielman in the front office, as well as Barry Sanders, to assist with the search for a new general manager.

The Lions have already interviewed at least three internal candidates, but the interview process for outside hires is picking up. The Lions can’t interview candidates who are currently under contract, so the candidates popping up are not in current NFL jobs.

ESPN reported Wednesday that the Lions will interview Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick on Friday. He is expected to interview with other teams, including the Texas.

Riddick, who played six NFL seasons, has front office experience, working as a pro scout for years and as director of pro personnel with the Redskins and Eagles. He has worked in broadcasting since 2014.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Lions will interview former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff next week.

The Detroit Lions are once again looking for a new general manager and head coach after firing Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn on Saturday.

The firings follow a blowout loss to Houston on Thanksgiving and multiple years of under-achieving.

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp has signaled the need to an experienced head coach and GM combo.

