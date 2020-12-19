Suggs leads top-ranked Gonzaga over No. 3 Iowa 99-88

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoot a 3-pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in SIoux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Jalen Suggs scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half and No. 1 Gonzaga held off a late rally to beat No. 3 Iowa 99-88 on Saturday.

This was the Bulldogs first game since pausing activities in early December because of the coronavirus. Gonzaga showed little rust from not playing a game since Dec. 2.

Suggs, the West Coast Conference freshman player of the week last week, entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game. He blew by that midway through the first half and finished 8 for 17 from the floor and was 7 for 10 from the 3-point line. His previous career high was 24 against Kansas on Nov. 26.

Drew Timme added 15 points and Joel Ayai added 11 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds for Gonzaga (4-0).

Luka Garza led Iowa (6-1) with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13 of 18 shooting. Joe Wieskamp added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Gonzaga used a 24-10 run to open things up in the first half. Suggs scored 10 points during the run as Iowa went cold from the field. The Hawkeyes went nearly five minutes without a field goal as Gonzaga continued to pull away.

The Bulldogs got the lead to as many as 20 in the second half on an Aaron Cook's basket to make it 71-51 with just over 13 minutes to play. Iowa pulled to within nine with under two minutes left, but could get no closer.

UP NEXT:

Gonzaga: hosts Northwestern State on Monday.

Iowa: opens Big Ten play when they host Purdue on Tuesday.

BIG PICTURE:

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs finally found their range from the outside, going 13 for 26 from the 3-point line. Entering the game, Gonzaga was just 16 for 55 from beyond the arc in its first three games.

Iowa: The 99 points scored by Gonzaga is the most Iowa has given up this season. The previous opponent high against the Hawkeyes was 80 against No. 16 North Carolina on Dec. 8. They gave up 104 last year against Purdue.