Detroit Lions NFL draft position: How low can they go?

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell of the Detroit Lions stands on the sideline during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Detroit Lions are slowly climbing the 2021 NFL Draft order with recent losses -- but how high can they climb?

The Lions, now 5-10 after a shellacking vs. Tampa Bay on Saturday, have one game left and could finish 5-11 at the worst.

As it stands, the Lions have the No. 7 pick in the draft, but there’s a bit of a log jam between the No. 3 pick and the No. 10 pick. With a loss on Sunday and some help -- the Lions could potentially move all the way up to the No. 3 pick.

Current draft order (as of 12/28):

*Jacksonville (1-14) *New York Jets (2-13) Houston (traded to Miami): (4-11) Atlanta (4-11) Cincinnati (4-10-1) Philadelphia (4-10-1) Detroit (5-10) New York Giants (5-10) Carolina (5-10) Denver (5-10)

(* clinched spot)

The Lions take on the Vikings in the final week of the regular season on Sunday at Ford Field. The team has not yet hired replacements for former general manager Bob Quinn and former head coach Matt Patricia.

The firings follow a blowout loss to Houston on Thanksgiving and multiple years of under-achieving.

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp has signaled the need to an experienced head coach and GM combo.

