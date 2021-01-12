Report: Robert Saleh is a finalist for Jets head coaching job

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 01: Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

DETROIT – A favorite to land the Detroit Lions head coaching job is reportedly a finalist for another team.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is reportedly a finalist for the head coaching job with the New York Jets.

As the #Jets narrow their list of head coaching candidates, they are flying in #49ers DC Robert Saleh for a second interview today, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The first known finalist for the NYJ job, and there will be others likely in person, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2021

Saleh, a Dearborn native, interviewed with the Lions last week. No second interview has been reported.

The Lions are still interviewing candidates for both their head coach and general manager jobs.

Saleh has gotten plenty of attention as a possible candidate for the Lions’ head coaching job, not only because of his success in San Francisco, but also because was born and raised in Dearborn and attended Fordson High School and Northern Michigan University.

He was named the defensive coordinator for the 49ers in February 2017 and was instrumental in the 2019 Super Bowl run. San Francisco went 13-3 last season and had a 10-point fourth-quarter lead in the Super Bowl before losing to the Chiefs.

After coaching at Michigan State, Central Michigan and Georgia in the early 2000s, Saleh has been in the NFL since 2005, working on the defensive side of the ball for the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Saleh was in Seattle from 2011-2013 when the Seahawks went from four straight losing records to back-to-back 11-win seasons. He was the defensive quality control coach for Seattle’s 2013 Super Bowl championship.

He is 41 years old and considered one of the top head coaching candidates on the market.