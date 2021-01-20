Report: Detroit Lions to hire Saints assistant Dan Campbell as head coach

SYRACUSE, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Interim head coach Dan Campbell of the Miami Dolphins looks at the video board from the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeated Miami 33-17. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have agreed to a deal with New Orleans Saints assistant coach Dan Campbell to become the team’s next head coach, according to reports.

It’s a 6-year deal for Dan Campbell and the #Lions. A big commitment. https://t.co/m3rfw8PFkw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2021

Campbell replaces Matt Patricia, who was fired before the season ended, along with general manager Bob Quinn.

Campbell is expected to bring fellow Saints assistant Aaron Glenn to Detroit as defensive coordinator.

Dan Campbell and the #Lions have agreed in principle to a six-year contract, per source. The #Saints assistant head coach is expected to take Aaron Glenn with him as defensive coordinator. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 20, 2021

Campbell has head coaching experience -- as an interim head coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2015. He went 5-7 during that stint. Since then, he’s been a top assistant on Sean Payton’s staff in New Orleans.

Campbell, 44, actually played tight end for the Lions from 2006 to 2008, appearing in 19 games. He was part of the infamous 0-16 season. He was also part of the Saints Super Bowl winning team in 2009-2010, but was injured before the season started that year and never played a game. He retired as a player after that season.

The Lions hired a general manager on Thursday, bringing in Brad Holmes, the college director of scouting for the L.A. Rams. If Campbell is the guy, the Lions won’t be able to hire him until the Saints season is over.

