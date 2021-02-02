EA Sports announces long-awaited return of college football video game series

EA Sports has officially announced the long-awaited return of its popular college football video game series.

NCAA Football was last released in 2014, with Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson on the cover. Known for its dynasty and create-a-player modes, the video game series was among the most popular in the world.

But legal battles over player image and likeness led to the discontinuation of the game after 2014, and since then, longtime fans have fought for its return.

On Tuesday (Feb. 2), the EA Sports official Twitter account posted a picture with the caption, “For those who never stopped believing” and the hashtag #EASPORTSCollegeFootball.

“College football is coming back,” the picture reads.

It appears the series will be rebranded as “EA Sports College Football.” There are still many questions, such as whether the game will include player names and if all schools will agree to participate.

No further details have been revealed, but it appears NCAA Football is likely to be released for the 2022 season on Next Generation consoles.