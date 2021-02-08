Listen to Kevin Harlan’s hilarious call of Super Bowl streaker: ‘Pull up your pants!’

Kevin Harlan has done it again.
Harlan, who was calling Super Bowl LV from the radio booth on Sunday night, delivered another hilarious narration of a non-football related incident.
Late in the third quarter, a man ran onto the field wearing shorts and a leotard advertising an adult site. TV cameras cut away, as they normally do -- but Harlan took the opportunity to offer some excitement to an otherwise somewhat boring football game.
Kevin Harlan’s call of the #SuperBowl streaker on the field is incredible pic.twitter.com/NklrjZFE6I— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) February 8, 2021
The Bucs beat the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV, but the real winners were the folks listening to Harlan make this amazing call.