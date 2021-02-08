Listen to Kevin Harlan’s hilarious call of Super Bowl streaker: ‘Pull up your pants!’

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Kevin Harlan has done it again.

Harlan, who was calling Super Bowl LV from the radio booth on Sunday night, delivered another hilarious narration of a non-football related incident.

Late in the third quarter, a man ran onto the field wearing shorts and a leotard advertising an adult site. TV cameras cut away, as they normally do -- but Harlan took the opportunity to offer some excitement to an otherwise somewhat boring football game.

Kevin Harlan’s call of the #SuperBowl streaker on the field is incredible pic.twitter.com/NklrjZFE6I — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) February 8, 2021

The Bucs beat the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV, but the real winners were the folks listening to Harlan make this amazing call.