Champ Week: View all college basketball conference tournament brackets, schedules here

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Championship Week is about to take over the college basketball season, as conference tournaments tip off Thursday (Feb. 25) and last until moments before Selection Sunday.

The Horizon League is tipping off with four first-round games Thursday, and starting Saturday (Feb. 27), there will be conference tournament games every single day through the Big Ten championship game the afternoon of Selection Sunday (March 14).

Here’s a look at the dates for every round in each conference tournament, as well as a link to each league’s official bracket, it available. This page will be updated as the remaining brackets are released.

ASUN (Atlantic Sun)

First round: March 3

Quarterfinals: March 4

Semifinals: March 5

Championship: March 7

Click here to view the bracket.

America East

First round: Feb. 27

Ad

Quarterfinals: Feb. 28

Semifinals: March 6

Championship: March 13

Click here to view the bracket.

American (AAC)

First round: March 11

Quarterfinals: March 12

Semifinals: March 13

Championship: March 14

Click here to view the bracket.

A-10 (Atlantic 10)

First round: March 3

Second round: March 4

Quarterfinals: March 5

Semifinals: March 6

Championship: March 14

Click here to view the bracket.

ACC

First round: March 9

Second round: March 10

Quarterfinals: March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Championship: March 13

Click here to view the bracket.

Ad

Big 12

First round: March 10

Quarterfinals: March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Championship: March 13

The Big 12 has not yet released a tournament bracket.

Big East

First round: March 10

Quarterfinals: March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Championship: March 13

The Big East has not yet released a tournament bracket.

Big Sky

First round: March 10

Quarterfinals: March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Championship: March 13

Click here to view the bracket.

Big South

First round: Feb. 27

Quarterfinals: March 1

Semifinals: March 4

Championship: March 7

Click here to view the bracket.

Big Ten

First round: March 10

Second round: March 11

Ad

Quarterfinals: March 12

Semifinals: March 13

Championship: March 14

Click here to view the bracket.

Big West

First round: March 9

Quarterfinals: March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Championship: March 13

Click here to view the bracket.

Colonial (CAA)

First round: March 6

Quarterfinals: March 7

Semifinals: March 8

Championship: March 9

Click here to view the bracket.

Conference USA

First round: March 10

Quarterfinals: March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Championship: March 13

Click here to view the bracket.

Ad

Horizon League

First round: Feb. 25

Quarterfinals: March 2

Semifinals: March 8

Championship: March 9

Click here to view the bracket.

MAAC (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

First round: March 8 and March 9

Quarterfinals: March 10 and March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Championship: March 13

The MAAC has not yet released a tournament bracket.

MAC (Mid-American Conference)

Quarterfinals: March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Championship: March 13

Click here to view the bracket.

MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)

First round: March 7

Quarterfinals: March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Championship: March 13

Click here to view the bracket.

Ad

Missouri Valley

First round: March 4

Quarterfinals: March 5

Semifinals: March 6

Championship: March 7

Click here to view the bracket.

Mountain West

First round: March 10

Quarterfinals: March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Championship: March 13

Click here to view the bracket.

Northeast (NEC)

Semifinals: March 6

Championship: March 9

Click here to view the bracket.

Ohio Valley

Quarterfinals: March 3 and March 4

Semifinals: March 5

Championship: March 6

Click here to view the bracket.

Ad

Pac-12

First round: March 10

Quarterfinals: March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Championship: March 13

Click here to view the bracket.

Patriot League

Quarterfinals: March 6

Semifinals: March 10

Championship: March 14

The Patriot League has not yet released a tournament bracket.

SEC

First round: March 10

Second round: March 11

Quarterfinals: March 12

Semifinals: March 13

Championship: March 14

The SEC has not yet released a tournament bracket.

SoCon (Southern Conference)

First round: March 5

Quarterfinals: March 6

Semifinals: March 7

Championship: March 8

Click here to view the bracket.

Southland

First round: March 10

Quarterfinals: March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Ad

Championship: March 13

Click here to view the bracket.

SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

Quarterfinals: March 10 and March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Championship: March 13

The SWAC has not yet released a tournament bracket.

Summit League

Quarterfinals: March 6 and March 7

Semifinals: March 8

Championship: March 9

Click here to view the bracket.

Sun Belt

First round: March 5

Quarterfinals: March 6

Semifinals: March 7

Championship: March 8

Click here to view the bracket.

WCC (West Coast)

First round: March 4

Second round: March 5

Quarterfinals: March 6

Semifinals: March 8

Ad

Championship: March 9

The West Coast Conference has not yet released a tournament bracket.

WAC (Western Athletic Conference)

Quarterfinals: March 11

Semifinals: March 12

Championship: March 13

Click here to view the bracket.