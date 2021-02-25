32ºF

NFL Draft 2021: ESPN’s Mel Kiper predicts Lions trade down from No. 7

Mock draft season is upon us

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Rutgers tight end Johnathan Lewis (11) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, in State College, Pa. Parsons was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected who are not slated to play this fall. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
What will the Detroit Lions do with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? Stop asking me! I have no idea.

But ESPN’s Mel Kiper has been publishing mock draft predictions for *checks notes* more than 30 years, and he’s suggesting the Lions could trade down.

In Kiper’s latest mock draft, the Lions trade the No. 7 pick to the 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a second-round pick and a future pick. And then the Lions take Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. Here’s what Kiper says:

Kiper makes some strong points there. He’s right -- the Lions won’t be good next year. And maybe there’s more value for them by moving back and building up the horrendous defense.

The NFL Draft is April 29, so we’ll find out soon enough. What do you think? Take the poll below:

