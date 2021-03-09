Report: Lions won’t franchise tag WR Kenny Golladay, making him free agent

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay #19 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball away from defender Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears during an NFL game at Ford Field on November 22, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions will reportedly not use the franchise tag on their star wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who is set to become a free agent, ESPN reports.

Lions have informed WR Kenny Golladay that they will not use their franchise tag on him, as @TomPelissero reported. Golladay is headed to free agency. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

The #Lions don’t plan to tag WR Kenny Golladay, per source.



No final decision on whether Detroit may use a tag on someone else, but it appears Golladay is headed to the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2021

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to franchise tag players and Golladay, set to become a free agent on March 17, is a prime candidate for the Lions. The franchise tag is used by teams on players who are set to become free agents. The tag binds the player to the team for one year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted earlier this week things may not be so mutual between the two sides.

“Keep in mind last year these two sides had discussion about a long-term extension, and Kenny Golladay turned down somewhere around $18, $19 million a year, depending on who you want to believe,” Schefter said.

Schefter said the Lions may opt to just let Golladay walk as part of the rebuild, noting the cost of the franchise tag for Golladay would be around $16 million.

“I think there’s a chance here with a new regime in Detroit that they could opt not to tag him at all, which would allow him to become one of the most coveted free agents out there,” Schefter said. “We’ll see whether the Lions do decide to use that tag by the 4 p.m. Eastern deadline on Tuesday. I think there’s a chance they won’t.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported last month that Golladay is a strong candidate for the tag and would be surprised if he actually made it to the open market.

In four years with the Lions, Golladay has played 47 games, logging 21 touchdowns and 3,068 yards. He only played five games in 2020 due to injuries.