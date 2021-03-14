Michigan lands No. 1 seed in 2021 NCAA Tournament; Spartans get No. 11 seed with play-in game

The Michigan Wolverines will start the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the East Region.
The Wolverines won the Big Ten Regular Season title and lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal, finishing the season with a 20-4 record. U-M will play the winner of Mount St. Mary’s vs. Texas Southern.
Michigan basketball is the fourth No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament -- as it should be. A 20-4 record and a Big Ten title. Another great achievement for Juwan Howard and the program.— Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) March 14, 2021
The Michigan State Spartans, on the bubble to get in just weeks ago, got a No. 11 seed and will take on No. 11 UCLA on Thursday in the First Four round play-in game, with the winner playing No. 6 BYU on Saturday.
Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The tournament was canceled in 2020 shortly before it was scheduled to begin just as the coronavirus was deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Here’s the round-by-round March Madness schedule:
- First Four — 4 p.m. start on Thursday, March 18
- First round — 12 p.m. start on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20
- Second round — 12 p.m. start on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22
- Sweet 16 — 2 p.m. start on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28
- Elite Eight — 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30
- Final Four — 5 p.m. start on Saturday, April 3
- NCAA championship game — 9 p.m. Monday, April 5