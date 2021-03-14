Michigan lands No. 1 seed in 2021 NCAA Tournament; Spartans get No. 11 seed with play-in game

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard questions a call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. Howard was later ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Michigan Wolverines will start the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the East Region.

The Wolverines won the Big Ten Regular Season title and lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal, finishing the season with a 20-4 record. U-M will play the winner of Mount St. Mary’s vs. Texas Southern.

Michigan basketball is the fourth No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament -- as it should be. A 20-4 record and a Big Ten title. Another great achievement for Juwan Howard and the program. — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) March 14, 2021

The Michigan State Spartans, on the bubble to get in just weeks ago, got a No. 11 seed and will take on No. 11 UCLA on Thursday in the First Four round play-in game, with the winner playing No. 6 BYU on Saturday.

Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The tournament was canceled in 2020 shortly before it was scheduled to begin just as the coronavirus was deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Here’s the round-by-round March Madness schedule:

First Four — 4 p.m. start on Thursday, March 18

First round — 12 p.m. start on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20

Second round — 12 p.m. start on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22

Sweet 16 — 2 p.m. start on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28

Elite Eight — 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30

Final Four — 5 p.m. start on Saturday, April 3

NCAA championship game — 9 p.m. Monday, April 5

Check out the full 2021 bracket below: