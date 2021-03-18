In 9 minute video, Matthew Stafford says thank you to Detroit

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to past against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Lions and Stafford have mutually agreed to explore the possibilities of trading him. The person spoke Saturday night, Jan 23, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team and Stafford did not announce the decision. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

In a video posted by the Lions on Wednesday night, the team’s former franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was officially traded to the Rams this week, says thank you to the city.

Stafford was dealt to the Rams for QB Jared Goff and draft picks after 12 years as the Lions quarterback. In the video, Stafford reflects on the highs and lows in his career, and has a message for the fans.

Stafford is the Lions all-time franchise leader in all major offensive passing categories. He had spent his entire NFL career in Detroit.

Stafford, 32, was drafted by Detroit first overall in the 2008 NFL Draft. Since then, Stafford passed for more than 45,000 yards and 280 touchdowns.