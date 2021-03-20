AP source: Giants, star receiver Kenny Golladay reach deal

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2020, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that the New York Giants have worked out contract former Detroit Lions playermaker Kenny Golladay. The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Saturday, March 20, 2021, because the deal has not yet been announced. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

The New York Giants have their playmaker receiver.

They reached an agreement with former Detroit Lions star Kenny Golladay, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreement with the 27-year-old free agent has not been announced. The team posted a message on its Twitter account saying several reports say a deal has been reached.

Golladay played in only five games last season because of a hip injury. He visited with the Giants on Friday and stayed overnight while the talks continued Saturday.

A third-round draft choice in 2017, Golladay played his first four seasons with the Lions. He appeared in 47 games with 39 starts. He caught 183 passes for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns, including a league-high 11 scoring catches in 2019.

The Giants' top three receivers last season combined for only seven touchdown catches. Darius Slayton had 50 catches for a team-high 751 yards and three touchdowns. Sterling Shepard had a team-high 66 catches for 656 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Evan Engram had 66 catches for 654 yards and one touchdown.

Golladay had 20 catches for 338 yards and two TDs last season. The previous two seasons in Detroit, he had more than 1,000 yards receiving in each campaign and 16 touchdown catches overall.

