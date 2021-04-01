Sports

Miguel Cabrera hits home run through snow, slides into second base in first at-bat of 2021

Tigers host Indians at Comerica Park

Derick Hutchinson
Derick Hutchinson

Miguel Cabrera. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – Miguel Cabrera is not done giving us memories.

In his first at-bat of the 2021 season, Cabrera blasted a high fastball through fairly heavy snowfall (at least, for April) just over the wall in right field.

READ: What should we expect from the 2021 Detroit Tigers?

Cabrera apparently couldn’t see the ball very well, because he sprinted around first and slid into second base before popping up and realizing it was a home run. Classic Miggy.

The blast came against defending American League Cy Young winner Shane Bieber and gave the Detroit Tigers a 2-0 lead over the Indians. Jeimer Candelario had reached earlier in the inning on a single.

The Tigers Twitter account followed up with a mesmerizing behind-the-plate angle of Cabrera’s swing.

