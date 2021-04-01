Miguel Cabrera hits home run through snow, slides into second base in first at-bat of 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – Miguel Cabrera is not done giving us memories.

In his first at-bat of the 2021 season, Cabrera blasted a high fastball through fairly heavy snowfall (at least, for April) just over the wall in right field.

Cabrera apparently couldn’t see the ball very well, because he sprinted around first and slid into second base before popping up and realizing it was a home run. Classic Miggy.

MIGUEL CABRERA STARTS THE SEASON WITH A BANG.



A snow dinger off the reigning Cy Young winner. ☃️pic.twitter.com/9ws7nZtIj0 — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) April 1, 2021

The blast came against defending American League Cy Young winner Shane Bieber and gave the Detroit Tigers a 2-0 lead over the Indians. Jeimer Candelario had reached earlier in the inning on a single.

The Tigers Twitter account followed up with a mesmerizing behind-the-plate angle of Cabrera’s swing.

