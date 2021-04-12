NFL Mock Draft 2021: Predictions for Detroit Lions at No. 7

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs past Auburn defensive back Smoke Monday (21) for a touchdown reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The 2021 NFL Draft is just weeks away and the Detroit Lions have a big decision to make in the top 10.

Holding the No. 7 pick, the Lions are ready to take anyone, depending on value. They could also trade the pick. With a new front office in place, it’ll be the first pick under general manager Brad Holmes.

With the team’s top receivers, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. off to new teams, it appears the favorite pick for the Lions at No. 7 is a wide receiver. Luckily for them, there are some good ones in this class. But maybe a trade could change all of that.

Here’s a look at some recent predictions for the Lions at No. 7:

NBC Sports: Lions trade No. 7 pick to Denver, pick Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State at No. 15: “The Lions traded down twice, collected important draft capital and still get one of the best defensive players in the draft. Parsons is an electric athlete who can be a force off the edge, tackle in space and cover backs and tight ends.”

ProFootballNetwork: Lions trade No. 7 pick to Washington, Lions draft Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota at No. 19: “The Lions passed on the opportunity to take Jaylen Waddle when they traded back with Washington, but they still get a top receiver at 19. Rashod Bateman would instantly become the Lions’ top receiving option, and with Anthony Lynn, he’ll be in a role similar to Keenan Allen.” -Matt Valdovinos

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah: Justin Field, QB, Ohio State: “This could be a trade spot, with some teams picking after Detroit potentially in the market for a quarterback, but I wouldn’t rule out the Lions staying put and taking a signal-caller themselves. Fields has more upside than Jared Goff.” - Daniel Jeremiah

CBS Sports: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama: “The Lions are thrilled to acquire Waddle, who “falls” to them at No. 7. While injuries held him back last season, Waddle still managed to average 21.1 yards per catch while helping Alabama win the national title. An extremely explosive receiver, Waddle will look to replace Kenny Golladay as the Lions’ No. 1 receiver.” - Bryan DeArdo

Sports Illustrated: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama: “Waddle was out-performing the eventual Heisman winner before he got injured. As long as the medicals check out, he is a dynamic receiver who fits a huge need in Detroit. Their top receivers left in free agency and now the hole is filled with an absolute burner.” - Alec Pulido