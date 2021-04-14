Guess what? Akil Baddoo just did it AGAIN

Akil Baddoo #60 of the Detroit Tigers reacts to his home run in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON – Akil Baddoo just hit ANOTHER home run -- his fourth in just eight games to start his MLB career.

Baddoo came up for the first time Tuesday to lead off the top of the third inning. He fell behind Jake Odorizzi 0-2 before fighting back to a full count.

On the 3-2 pitch, he smacked another opposite field home run, just clearing the high wall in left field.

It was the first run of the game for the Tigers, and tied the game 1-1.

It’s only the third inning, so I’m sure Baddoo will shock us again before the night is done.