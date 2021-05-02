Islanders beat Rangers 3-0 to clinch playoff spot

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) looks to pass during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. – Anthony Beauvillier scored twice and Semyon Varlamov stopped 28 shots for his league-leading seventh shutout of the season as the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 Saturday night to clinch a playoff spot for the third straight year.

Mathew Barzal added a breakaway goal and Josh Bailey had three assists to help the Islanders beat the Rangers for the sixth time in eight meetings this season, including the last three by a combined 13-1 margin.

The 33-year-old Varlamov, who had three shutouts against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, added another as the Islanders dominated from start to finish.

Alexandar Georgiev finished with 22 saves for the Rangers.

With Boston’s win over Buffalo earlier Saturday, the Rangers trail the Bruins by eight points with four games remaining. Boston thus needs to earn just one point over its last six games to eliminate the Rangers.

The Rangers lost in last summer’s play-in round to Carolina while the Islanders reached the conference finals where they lost to eventual champion Tampa Bay in six games.

The Islanders are third in the East Division, one point ahead of Boston.

Beauvillier opened the scoring at 4:39 of the first period. Bailey and Nick Leddy assisted. That continued a season-long trend as the team that scored first won all eight meetings.

