Red Wings outlast Lightning for 1-0 victory in shootout

Detroit Red Wings' Jakub Vrana scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Curtis McElhinney (35) during a shootout in an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Detroit. Detroit won 1-0. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Sam Gagner scored to end an eight-round shootout and Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning were in control all afternoon, but it didn't show up on the scoreboard in regulation or overtime.

“We did everything we could to win that game," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “I’ll take that game all over again. Tip your hat to the goaltenders, including ours.”

In the shootout, both teams scored with their first two shooters before four in a row were denied. Greiss stopped just enough shots in the shootout to help his rebuilding and banged-up team beat one of the best in the league.

Tampa Bay's Curtis McElhinney made 15 saves over three periods and overtime.

Detroit's defense was stingy throughout the game, including early in the first when Danny DeKeyser lay on the ice to take away a scoring chance.

“We’re not playing for the playoffs, but we had guys laying out to block shots with three games left," coach Jeff Blashill said.

When the pucks did get past the Red Wings' skaters, Greiss stopped them with some impressive kick and glove saves.

