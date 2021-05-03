The Detroit Tigers are a complete disaster -- both now and looking toward the future

DETROIT – I don’t know how you can watch the Detroit Tigers right now.
If you love baseball and you live in Michigan, it’s time to explore other options. Do you get Cleveland Indians or Cincinnati Reds games in your cable package? Is there a night game on ESPN? With every miserable performance by the Tigers, MLB TV starts looking like more and more of a bargain.
It’s the fifth season of the rebuild, and this Tigers team might be the worst of them all. It’s currently on pace to flirt with 120 losses, and considering how awful the lineup is, that’s not out of the realm of possibility.
After starting the year 6-6, the Tigers have completely tanked, losing 15 of 17 games.
Offensive disaster
Here’s the current OPS of every single player in Detroit’s starting lineup Sunday. Keep in mind, a league average OPS is around .750.
- Robbie Grossman -- .641
- Jeimer Candelario -- .713
- Miguel Cabrera -- .443
- Jonathan Schoop -- .491
- Harold Castro -- .495
- Niko Goodrum -- .690
- Wilson Ramos -- .732
- Akil Baddoo -- .755
- JaCoby Jones -- .380
How do you even translate that ineptitude into words? There are more players in that lineup with a sub-.500 OPS than a .700 OPS -- that’s unfathomable for an MLB organization.