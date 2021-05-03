The Detroit Tigers are a complete disaster -- both now and looking toward the future

Jonathan Schoop #7 of the Detroit Tigers watches his foul ball while batting against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on April 22, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – I don’t know how you can watch the Detroit Tigers right now.

If you love baseball and you live in Michigan, it’s time to explore other options. Do you get Cleveland Indians or Cincinnati Reds games in your cable package? Is there a night game on ESPN? With every miserable performance by the Tigers, MLB TV starts looking like more and more of a bargain.

It’s the fifth season of the rebuild, and this Tigers team might be the worst of them all. It’s currently on pace to flirt with 120 losses, and considering how awful the lineup is, that’s not out of the realm of possibility.

After starting the year 6-6, the Tigers have completely tanked, losing 15 of 17 games.

Offensive disaster

Here’s the current OPS of every single player in Detroit’s starting lineup Sunday. Keep in mind, a league average OPS is around .750.

Robbie Grossman -- .641 Jeimer Candelario -- .713 Miguel Cabrera -- .443 Jonathan Schoop -- .491 Harold Castro -- .495 Niko Goodrum -- .690 Wilson Ramos -- .732 Akil Baddoo -- .755 JaCoby Jones -- .380

How do you even translate that ineptitude into words? There are more players in that lineup with a sub-.500 OPS than a .700 OPS -- that’s unfathomable for an MLB organization.

