Curry's 41 points push Warriors past Pelicans 123-108

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, May 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS – Stephen Curry scored 41 points, Draymond Green had 10 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors took a big step toward locking up a postseason berth with a 123-108 victory over the desperate New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

The Warriors, who currently occupy a Western Conference play-in position, moved four games ahead of 11th-place New Orleans with seven games remaining. But these teams meet twice more, giving the Pelicans a small measure of hope — if they can figure out how to contain Curry.

Pelicans defenders often looked mesmerized by the Warriors star as he dribbled along the perimeter before pulling up for deep 3-pointers or initiating clever drives toward the rim. His eight 3s included a pull-up from 30 feet as he seemed to dazzle what should have been a hostile New Orleans crowd of nearly 4,000.

Andrew Wiggins added 26 points for Golden State, with 10 coming in a key stretch early in the fourth quarter.

Zion Williamson scored 32 points and Brandon Ingram added 19 points for the Pelicans, who trailed by as many as 25 in the first half of a game they urgently needed to win. Lonzo Ball, who helped spur an overtime victory in Minnesota two night earlier, continued to struggle with consistent production.

He missed 15 of 18 shots, going 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

New Orleans was as close as six points when Willy Hernangomez's short hook made it 79-73 with nearly five minutes still remaining in the third quarter.

That's when Curry led another Warriors surge, highlighted by his step-back 3 from 28 feet that made it 92-76.

