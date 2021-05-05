Two-way star: Braves' Ynoa hits slam, slams door on Nats

Atlanta Braves' Huascar Ynoa watches his grand slam during the sixth inning of baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – Huascar Ynoa hit a grand slam and pitched seven stress-free innings in a dominant two-way performance, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Ynoa blasted a fastball from Tanner Rainey 427 feet to center field in the sixth inning, extending his left arm on the follow-through like a polished slugger. It was the first grand slam by a major league pitcher since Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani on June 23, 2018.

Perhaps it wasn't a shock: Ynoa homered in his last start and was 4 for 5 at the plate in his previous two outings. He is hitting .385 (5 for 13) this season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. also homered for the Braves, taking a slow dance around the bases to break a scoreless tie in the fifth. He hit the ball hard every time he swung the bat against Nationals starter Joe Ross (2-2), lining a single on the right-hander's first pitch and getting robbed by center fielder Victor Robles on a deep drive in the third. He scorched a foul ball to left before he took Ross deep.

Atlanta stopped a four-game skid while ending Washington’s four-game winning streak, which had bumped the Nationals into first place in the underachieving NL East.

Ynoa (3-1), who came in with the lowest ERA among Atlanta starters, allowed an unearned run in the seventh and four hits total, having little trouble against a Washington lineup that's still missing Juan Soto and hasn't gotten much out of free-agent signees Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber.

Ross worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He left with two men on and Rainey gave up William Contreras' run-scoring single. Rainey walked Pache before he grooved the 0-1 fastball to Ynoa, who didn't miss it.

SLUMPING BRAVES SLUGGERS

