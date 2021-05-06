Candelario homers as Tigers beat Red Sox 6-5 in 10 innings

BOSTON, MA - MAY 5: Jeimer Candelario #46 of the Detroit Tigers runs to home plate to score during the fourth inning of game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 5, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

BOSTON – Jeimer Candelario hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Detroit Tigers stopped a six-game slide by holding off the Boston Red Sox for a 6-5 victory on Wednesday night.

Robbie Grossman began the Detroit 10th on second and advanced to third on Jonathan Schoop’s leadoff single. Candelario then went deep against Garrett Whitlock (0-1), sending a drive to right for his third homer.

“He’s a sinker guy,” Candelario said of Whitlock. “So, I wasn’t even thinking of hitting a home run. I was just thinking to drive the run in. When you don’t try to put too much pressure on yourself and don’t try and do too much, things happen.”

Boston got two back in the bottom half. Marwin Gonzalez singled in Xander Bogaerts and eventually came around to score on an error on second baseman Willi Castro.

But Michael Fulmer, who started Tuesday and took the loss, retired Bobby Dalbec and Kiké Hernández for his first career save. He became the first pitcher in Tigers history to start one day and earn the save the next day.

Ad

The Red Sox also had a chance to win it in the ninth when Hernández walked and Rafael Devers doubled. But J.D. Martinez flied out to left, ending the rally.

The start of the game was delayed for 37 minutes by rain, which continued to fall throughout the night.

Gregory Soto pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win, allowing two runs and three hits.

Ad