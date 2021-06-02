John Beilein joins Detroit Pistons front office as senior advisor

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein reacts to a call against the Chicago Bulls in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Cleveland. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 118-106. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced Wednesday the club has named John Beilein as senior advisor/player development.

The Pistons said Beilein will work closely with the team’s coaching staff and development coaches to “analyze, implement and execute player skill development programs.”

“There is nothing more important to our franchise right now than the growth and development of our players,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores. “Having spent time with John, we all know he is one of the best teachers in the game of basketball at any level. Dwane’s decision and desire to bring him on board underscores our commitment to helping this young Pistons team maximize its potential. John will be a real asset to the organization and we are fortunate to have him join us.”

Beilein spent 12 seasons (2007-19) as head coach at the University of Michigan where he compiled a 278-150 (.650) record with the Wolverines and led them to nine NCAA Tournament appearances including five trips to the Sweet 16, two to the Final Four and National Championship Game appearances in 2013 and 2018. Under Beilein’s leadership, Michigan won two Big Ten regular season and two Big Ten Tournament titles. Following Michigan, he served as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for part of the 2019-20 season.

“John has been one of the best fundamental teachers in the college game for years,” said Dwane Casey, head coach of the Detroit Pistons. “With the age of our core group I wanted to add to our excellent developmental staff. John is a basketball lifer with a passion to help young players get better, especially in the area of shooting. We have an excellent group of young development coaches who have done a good job with our young core. John will add to and enrich the development staff’s quest to get our youth brigade to the next level.”

Overall, Beilein owns an 829-468 (.639) record as a collegiate head coach and recorded 23 seasons with 20-plus wins. He’s finished with a winning record in 35 college seasons and guided his teams to 20 career postseason appearances. Beilein’s other collegiate coaching stops include Erie CC, Nazareth (NY), Le Moyne, Canisius, Richmond and West Virginia.

