United Wholesale Mortgage will be on Detroit Pistons jersey

The “UWM” logo first made familiar to Detroit Red Wings fans will now be on the Detroit Pistons’ jerseys.

United Wholesale Mortgage is the Pistons’ new jersey partner, placing the UWM logo on the left front strap of official Pistons team jerseys beginning at the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

“United Wholesale Mortgage is a premier Michigan-based company that shares our mission for providing unparalleled service to customers while making a difference in the community,” said Detroit Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem. “Our relationship with UWM will provide the opportunity to engage fans in a variety of ways by collaborating on off the court on initiatives that honor those who serve and drive youth participation and excitement through basketball.”

The UWM logo already was featured on the Red Wings’ helmets this season, the first NHL season with helmet sponsor logos.

United Wholesale Mortgage also will be designated as a supporting partner of the Pistons “Hoops For Troops” community relations platform that includes on-court recognition of a selected “Military Hero of the Game” at 10 regular-season home games and presence at the club’s annual veterans job fair. UWM also will be designated as presenting sponsor of “Home on Sundays” game nights that will take place during each Sunday regular season game.